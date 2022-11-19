LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A longtime administrator at the University of Louisiana and husband of the late former Governor Kathleen Blanco, Raymond Blanco, passed away on Saturday. He was 87.

Known to many as "Coach," Blanco joined the football staff at UL in 1963. In 1969, he took over as dean of men, dean of student personnel, and dean of students. He would later be appointed as vice president for Student Affairs until 2009 when he retired.

But apart from his role in Lafayette, he was also very active in his wife's political career. She served as Governor of Louisiana from 2004 to 2008.

In a statement, Governor John Bel Edwards said that anyone who met Mr. Blanco was immediately impressed.

"Some people make a lasting impression from the moment you meet them," he said. "Coach was one of those people.

Mr. Blanco was the "son of immigrants and a devout Catholic," Edwards' statement continued. "Coach believed in social justice and educational opportunities for all, passions he shared with his late wife Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco. He was Louisiana’s first, and so far only, 'First Gentleman,' but he’d be the first to tell you that he won’t be the last."

Credit: Doug Dugas / University of Louisiana at Lafayette Credit: Doug Dugas / University of Louisiana at Lafayette loading...

UL also released a statement remembering Mr. Blanco.

"Coach Blanco once said that students were among his best friends – and our students never had a better friend, or fiercer advocate, than Raymond Blanco," UL President Dr. Joseph Savoie said in the statement. "Those of us who worked for and with Coach heard him say many times that it was a moral obligation to listen to students and to respond to their concerns with fairness and kindness."

Full Statement from Gov. John Bel Edwards

“Some people make a lasting impression from the moment you meet them. Coach was one of those people. The son of immigrants and a devout Catholic, Coach believed in social justice and educational opportunities for all, passions he shared with his late wife Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco. He was Louisiana’s first, and so far only, 'First Gentleman,' but he’d be the first to tell you that he won’t be the last. A legend in his own right, Coach led countless teams to victory before moving to an administrative role at his beloved University of Louisiana at Lafayette. His love for this state and devotion to his wife and family were effervescent. I will forever cherish his quick wit and sage counsel – as well as his recipe for the perfect Old Fashioned.

While this is a great loss for our state, we can be comforted in knowing that Coach is once again reunited with his best friend and soulmate, as well as their son Ben.

Donna and I ask that you join us in praying for their children and family during this difficult time.”

Full Statement From UL President Dr. Joseph Savoie

photo via UL Lafayette photo via UL Lafayette loading...

Coach Blanco once said that students were among his best friends – and our students never had a better friend, or fiercer advocate, than Raymond Blanco.

His devotion to their success and his belief in social justice created a legacy that remains deeply rooted in our University’s culture.

Those of us who worked for and with Coach heard him say many times that it was a moral obligation to listen to students and to respond to their concerns with fairness and kindness.

While there are hundreds of stories about his larger-than-life exuberance and escapades, there are just as many tales of quiet mentorship and guidance. In dorm rooms and locker rooms, in his living room and kitchen, he sat with students and simply listened.

He treated them as if they were his own, and offered counsel grounded in a definite sense of right and wrong. He connected with students as individuals who deserved attention and respect. He listened with his ears and heard them with his heart.

If we are today a University that encourages dialogue and understanding, that prioritizes the success and safety of students, that infuses caring and compassion into our mission, then we can rightfully claim to be following the example set by Raymond Blanco.

The University community joins me in offering condolences to Karmen, Pilar, Monique, Nicole, Ray, and their families.