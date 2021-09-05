Mountain Dew is Bad for Kidneys, Fertility, Teeth…Fact or Myth?

I've been on a Mountain Dew kick for a few weeks now, I like it! But almost every time I'm seen with a Mountain Dew, someone says to me, "Oh you shouldn't be drinking that stuff". Citing everything from causing kidney failure to containing a flame retardant.

Fact is, Mountain Dew is no worse for you than any other regular or diet soda.

Is Mountain Dew Toxic to Kidneys?

Mountain Dew is not toxic to the kidney. Patients who already have chronic kidney disease may want to limit Mountain Dew because of the content of phosphate in the soda. You should discuss this with a dietician if you have chronic kidney disease. -National Kidney Foundation

Will Mountain Dew Kill Sperm?

Mountain Dew does not kill sperm, contrary to popular myth. There are two reasons why some people mistakenly believe Mountain Dew kills sperm — caffeine and yellow dye 5. These ingredients are in Mountain Dew but not in high enough quantities to kill sperm. -Medical News Today

Does Mountain Dew Cause Tooth Decay?

Most people are well aware of the fact that soda is not good for their health. Excess soda consumption has been linked to obesity and diabetes. However, sodas are also bad for your teeth. Despite soda companies trying to claim that sodas are not harmful to people’s teeth, dentists are pushing back on this claim. -Absolute Dental

Does Mountain Dew Contain Brominated Vegetable Oil (BVO) A Known Flame Retardant?

BVO has been used as a food additive in sodas since the 1930s. BVO keeps the ingredients in sodas from separating. The first soft drinks didn't look appealing to consumers as the ingredients settled and separated in the bottle. The taste was also affected.

Like many soft drinks, Mountain Dew did contain BVO at one time. PepsiCo Inc. promised to remove BVO from Mountain Dew. True to their word, there is no BVO in Mountain Dew.

Ingredients: Mountain Dew

Carbonated water, high fructose corn syrup, concentrated orange juice, citric acid, natural flavor, sodium benzoate (preserves freshness), caffeine, sodium citrate, erythorbic acid (preserves freshness), gum arabic, calcium disodium EDTA (to protect flavor) and yellow 5.

Conclusion

Is regular, diet or the new Mountain Dew Flamin' Hot (which is sold out nationwide) heath drinks...certainly not. Does Mountain Dew contain high fructose corn syrup and tons of caffeine? Yes. But is Mountain Dew any more harmful than other popular soft drinks? Most likely not. Like most things in life, moderation is the key.