As a person who has limited his intake of all sugary drinks, I think what the world is missing is this: a variety pack of sodas.

We have variety packs of lots of other stuff, like chips (does ANYONE eat the Sun Chips in that variety pack?), candy (I am a sucker for the Hershey's Miniatures variety pack), gum, cold cuts, bagels, vegetables, ice cream, rubber bands, ink pens, cereal (remember those mini-single-serving-packs of cereal?), lip gloss, socks, underwear, baby onesies, lighters, cheese - I think that you see where this is going.

Why is there no variety pack of soda? A quick search online shows a few after-market places that will put together a variety pack of soda, but the big guys (Coke, Pepsi, etc), don't do it. Sam's and Costco offer variety packs, but they are complete six-packs, intermingled with other complete six-packs.

As a guy who might drink a soda a week (at the most), I still purchase soda when I entertain. In my situation, it would be very convenient to be able to purchase a 6-pack that consisted of 2 Cokes, 2 Diet Cokes, and 2 Sprites. Or 2 Dr. Peppers, 2 Pepsis (Pepsies? Pepsi-Colas?), and 2 A&W Root Beers.

Instead of having to buy a six-pack of each (of which, maybe 2 would be consumed, leaving me with the rest of the six-pack sitting in the pantry), I'd be able to purchase much less product while, at the same time, offering my guests a wider variety.

Now, on the other hand, I can understand companies NOT providing a variety pack because, in my case, I would purchase fewer products. Remember, the goal of these companies is to make money.

Maybe they'll listen to my ideas, but if research shows that they would not make as much money by providing a variety pack, they will probably not pursue the idea any further. I'm not knocking them for that because, as I said earlier, their goal is to make money (and provide a delicious, cold, mouth-watering beverage!).

What do you think? Should companies offer variety packs of sodas?

