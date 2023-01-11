Acadiana, Are You Ready for Starry?

The demand for lemon-lime flavored drinks is in big demand in Acadiana and across the US. One of the reasons Pepsi is saying goodbye to Sierra Mist and aiming much higher with the new bolder flavor of Starry.

The 24-year-old Sierra Mist, developed to rival Sprite, never really took off for Pepsi. PepsiCo is rolling out Starry this week in hopes that the new product will be stiff competition for Coca-Cola's Sprite.

Pepsi hopes the new Starry drink will put a dent in Sprite sales.

Starry is available in 12oz Cans 12 and 15 packs, 20oz bottles, 16.9oz bottles 6-packs and 7.5oz Cans 6 and 10 packs.