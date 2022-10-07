This is cool.

Jennifer Erwin posted a video of someone she knows hugging Coke's "Love Machine" in Delcambre and the reward was a free coke product.

You can see the lady approach the machine that reads "Hug Me" and when she does, soon after a coke product is distributed.

The woman filming can't believe it worked and all that it took was for someone to show some love.

If you're wondering, the machine is set up at the Texaco in Delcambre!

This is so awesome, perhaps the message Coke is sending out here is to be nice and then be rewarded.

Check out the video.