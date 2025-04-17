(Delcambre, Louisiana) - One town in south Louisiana has had enough, and they've heard enough, thus, that is why they are now strictly enforcing the sound ordinance within their jurisdiction.

KATC-TV 3 reports that the Town of Delcambre has equipped police with decibel sound meters to enforce a new noise ordinance. For years, citizens in Delcambre have complained about loud noises in their community, and authorities are now addressing their complaints.

According to the report on KATC:

"The ordinance sets maximum noise levels at 65 decibels during the day and 60 decibels at night. Offenders could face fines starting at $150 if officers document violations during three separate readings."

parker-coffman-GGU3MJOkWEk-unsplash parker-coffman-GGU3MJOkWEk-unsplash loading...

The Chief of Police in Delcambre told our media partners at KATC that many of the complaints come during the afternoon and night hours, when citizens are attempting to rest. The loud music coming from vehicles in Delcambre will now be addressed and monitored.

Read More: Here's Why Delcambre is Considered a Hidden Gem

For those found to violate the sound ordinance in Delcambre, here are the penalties following their first violation.

What Happens if You Violate Sound Ordinance

For a second conviction of the offense or plea of nolo contendere within 24 months immediately preceding the second conviction or plea, $300.00

For a third and all subsequent convictions of the offense or plea of nolo contendere within 24 months immediately preceding the third conviction or plea, $500.00 and/or more than 30 days.

Who to Notify For Loud Noises

If you feel like someone violates the sound ordinance in your community, you should contact the police in your town or city. It is not safe to address this matter with the party that may violate an ordinance.