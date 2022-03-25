Pepsi and IHOP are Releasing New Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola [Video]

Pepsi and IHOP have announced they've teamed up to release a new soft drink called Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola.

The new soft drink from Pepsi and IHOP is called Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola.

The trick is, you can't buy it.

However, you can win some free.

According to KALB.com to enter to win your Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola, post a photo or video of a stack of pancakes to Instagram or Twitter using the hashtags #ShowUsYourStack or #PepsiSweepstakes.

Two thousand winners will be chosen, and according to KALB, one lucky person will win a "custom Pepsi spout, inspired by IHOP’s iconic syrup pitchers."