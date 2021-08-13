IHOP is Adding Alcohol to Its Menu, Beer For Breakfast?

IHOP has figured it out.

They're reportedly adding beer, wine, and champagne to the menu at a dozen IHOP locations by the end of the year.

Yes, you'll now be able to order one of your favorite beverages with breakfast and there will be no holding back for some.

The company's menu will include Bud Light, Blue Moon, and Corona. The two champagnes are Barefoot Bubbly Brut and Barefoot Bubbly Chardonnay. And they're adding red wine to the menu too.

The first restaurants to add such to their menu will be in Mexico and one in San Diego. Nine other restaurants will test the beer, wine, and champagne offer on their menu later in the year.

Will this attract customers into the restaurants later in the day? Well, that's what those in charge of the brand are hoping. They hope that the alcohol draws folks in that may otherwise not visit the establishment later in the day.

If a Louisiana restaurant takes part in this "test" we will let you when it is announced.

Here's what some are saying on social media about IHOP's decision to add alcohol to their menu. You can let us know how you feel too in the comment section on social media.