Mr. Gatti’s Pizza Opens Back Up This Coming Monday [PHOTOS]

A family favorite pizzeria in Lake Charles is reopening this coming Monday, August 9, a little less than a year after Hurricane Laura demolished their building.

We were invited by the great folks at Mr. Gatti's to have radio staff and Lake listeners join them in celebrating their much anticipated return to business. Right when you walk in you're greeted by very welcoming register staff and the first thing you notice is the new modern look of the restaurant.

Mr. Gatti's Pizza has always been known for their awesome family atmosphere and with the newly built restaurant they bring that to a whole new level. More lighting and the light colored walls not only make the building feel bigger but it also brings a certain level of excitment when you walk in, you can't help but smile. They have two huge TVs in the main dinning area that were showing the Olympics, I mean come on, pizza and sports are the perfect combination.

Another thing that Mr. Gatti's has built their reputation on is having the freshest pizza in town, and they didn't disappoint on this front either. I grabbed me some deep dish pepperoni, a regular slice of pepperoni and jalapeno, and some chesse bread sticks. I also fixed me a salad. Not only was the pizza spot on and very delicious, but the ranch dressing they have on the salad bar is the best I've tasted in a long time. Everything was very fresh and my dinning experience was very satisfying, that's code for I ate way too much.

Their new drink machines look like small futuristic robots ready serving you soda. There has to be hundreds of choices in these machines. The first time I saw them I made the joke they look like they could read my mind and pour the drink for me. I got Cherry Coke Zero and then a Fruit Punch Powerade Zero to leave with, but the drink possibities are almost endless.

Kids of all ages are gonna love the newly redesigned Gatti Land. You can see it when you walk into the main dinning area and immediately the bright flashing lights are calling you to play games like a siren's song. They have a great mix of games that kids of all ages can enjoy, even the adults. Gatti Land is also staffed with several welcoming employees ready to help you at a moment's notice if you have a question or something goes wrong with your game.

The Gatti Land prize desk is stocked with awesome toys and gadgets that your kids will love when redeeming their points they make on the games. Right off the bat I wanted the Sonic The Hedgehog plush figure at the top. Again, kudos to Mr. Gatti's, there are prizes for all age levels and ones that adults would love to have too after playing games.

Overall, my experience at the newly rebuilt Mr. Gatti's on Ryan Street was an expectional one. The food was amazing, the employees were very nice and welcoming, and the newly redesigned Gatti Land was a blast.

I would highly recommend that you gather the famiy and make some awesome memories at Mr. Gatti's when they reopen this coming Monday.