Multiple Traffic Closures on Ambassasdor Caffery, Johnston Street, and I-10 Highlight Week

It's a busy week across Lafayette Parish and on I-10 in the surrounding areas as there are quite a bit of traffic closures on the schedule.

Ambassador Caffery Closures

There will be 3 important traffic closures happening on the popular roadway.

1. Ambassador Caffery will be reduced to one lane in BOTH DIRECTIONS, alternately, between the Youngsville Highway and US 90 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday (May 11-13) as crews will sawcut for the construction of turn lanes.

Ambassador Caffery between Chemin Metairie and Youngsville Highway

2. Also, there will be a lane shift on Ambassador Caffery EASTBOUND between the Youngsville Highway and Bonin Road as workers construct an access connection. This also begins on Wednesday but will last for 1 week and will happen DAILY from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Ambassador at Robley

3. Ambassador Caffery's outside southbound lane - from Ridge Road to Robley Drive - will experience closures over the weekend as crews perform necessary corrective work associated with concrete pavement patching. This will begin at 8:00 p.m. on Friday and extend continuously (daytime and nighttime) until 6:00 a.m. Monday, May 16th.

No detours will be necessary in all 3 traffic projects.

Ambassador Caffery Reminder

Also, as part of the Dulles Drive Widening Project, a portion of the northbound outside lane of Ambassador Caffery Parkway near the Dulles Drive intersection is still closed for approximately two months, weather permitting.

Ambassador Caffery

Traffic has been backing up, as expected, during peak traffic times. As a reminder, it is best if you use alternate routes while construction continues.

Interstate 10

There are 3 main traffic closures happening this week on I-10 in Lafayette and the surrounding areas.

1. Tonight (Tuesday, May 10), the outside lane of I-10 westbond - from Exit 104 (Louisiana Avenue) to Exit 103B (I-49 North) - will be closed from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. tomorrow morning (Wednesday, May 11). This is so crews can repair overhead signs as part of the I-10 Widening Project.

I-10 at I-49 overview

2. There are intermittent lane closures happening on I-10 in BOTH DIRECTIONS - between the LA 97 Exit (Exit 65) and the I49 Interchange (Exit 103B) as crews perform roadway investigations. This is happening from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. NIGHTLY until Friday, May 20th.

3. There will be alternating lane closures happening on I-10 WESTBOUND from mile marker 115 to mile marker 114 on Wednesday night as crews perform concrete operations on the Melvin Dupuis Overpass Bridge. This will happen from 8:00 p.m until 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

I-10 Exit 115

There are no detours needed for any of these projects.

US 90 Construction Projects

There are two main projects happening on US 90 in Lafayette that you need to be aware of.

1. US 90 EB & WB From LA 182 Overpass In Lafayette Parish To Iberia Parish Line

These closures began last week and will continue to happen on Wednesday and Thursday (May 10-11). These daily alternating lane closures will be from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting, as crews make road repairs.

US 90 EB & WB From LA 182 Overpass

No detour route will be available as the road will be open to regular traffic with no restrictions.

2. US 90/US 167 Northbound from E. Pinhook Road to the Railroad Tracks

There will be daily lane closures happening on Wednesday and Thursday (May 11-12) from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. EACH DAY. This is so crews can investigate existing concrete panel conditions.

No detour will be necessary.

Johnston Street

Johnston Street Between Duhon Road & W. Broussard Road

The southbound outside lane of Johnston Street will be closed beginning Saturday at 8:00 p.m. until Monday at 6:00 a.m. as crews will perform roadwork.

There will be no detour routes necessary.

Meanwhile, the Johnston Street crossover at Goudchaux and Fountain Bend is permanently closed to vehicles as workers are installing a new J-Turn at this location.

You can travel on Johnston Street through that intersection but you can’t crossover the intersection, similar to how you can’t crossover Johnston Street from W Broussard to E Broussard anymore.

