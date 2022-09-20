Murder in the Cemetery: New Iberia Police Arrest Woman in Stabbing

A male was found stabbed multiple times in a New Iberia cemetery on Sunday night and his alleged killer is now in jail.

According to a press release from NIPD, officers received the call around 8:30 PM that night and found the male unresponsive at the cemtery in the 1000 block of Dauphine Street. The male was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

New Iberia Cemetery, google street view New Iberia Cemetery, google street view loading...

Officers say the male had been stabbed approximately two times.

50-year-old Carolyn Washington has been charged with Second Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice in his death.

Monday morning continued the busyness for New Iberia Police as officers then had to get involved with a vehicle pursuit. Officers say the vehicle was stolen out of Rapides Parish.

During the pursuit, the suspect's vehicle crashed into an Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office fully marked vehicle that was not a part of the pursuit. The crash happened at the intersection of Jane and Hopkins Street.

New Iberia Street Map, google maps New Iberia Street Map, google maps loading...

The area highlighted on the map - from Jane Street's intersection with North Street (near the cemetery) to Jane Street's intersection with Hopkins Street (next to Vine Street) - is the area that saw both incidents happen on Sunday and Monday.

