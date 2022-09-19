Suspected Car Thief Crashes Vehicle Into Iberia Parish Patrol Car

Officials with the New Iberia Police Department say that a man who allegedly stole a vehicle ended up crashing that vehicle into an Iberia Parish Sheriff's patrol car. It was very early this morning that the situation began to unfold.

Sergeant Daesha Hughes with the New Iberia Police Department says that around 3 o'clock this morning a person driving a car stolen out of Rapides Parish slammed into a "fully marked" patrol car of the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office. All this happened at the intersection of Jane and Hopkins Streets.

The person driving the stolen car didn't stop after crashing into the patrol car. Hughes says the suspect then tried to continue fleeing. She says the suspect drove toward deputies. Shots were fired, but no one was injured.

The whole situation is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the New Iberia Police Department according to Hughes.

