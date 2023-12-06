IBERIA PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Two more people have been arrested as an investigation into a homicide continues, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

According to Sheriff Tommy Romero's office, the latest arrests involve a 15-year-old male and 40-year-old Sabrina Washington. The victim was a 36-year-old male found dead last month.

Kameran Bedsole was found dead on Jasper Road in Iberia Parish on November 14. The 36-year-old man was determined to have been shot and killed the day prior. Two weeks later, on November 28, 2023, a warrant issued by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office was used by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office to arrest an 11-year-old female.

The juvenile was charged with First Degree Murder.

Then, on Tuesday, December 5, another juvenile was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder before being booked into the Jackson Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

Washington, who is the mother of both juvenile suspects, was also arrested on December 5, and charged with two counts of Accessory After the Fact. She was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail; bond has been set at $400,000.

“It’s always disturbing to this office when we investigate a homicide such as this case," Sheriff Tommy Romero said in a statement. "The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office makes every effort to bring closure to such cases by making arrests; however, when those arrests involve two juveniles and a parent, it’s extremely tragic for all involved. As this case moves forward, I ask for patience and prayers for all affected by this case.”

You can read the IPSO's full release below.

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE MAKES ADDITIONAL ARRESTS IN NOVEMBER HOMICIDE

Sheriff Tommy Romero announces additional arrests in the November 13, 2023 homicide of 36-year-old, Kameran Bedsole. On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, acting on a warrant from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the Houston Police Department arrested a 15-year-old, male juvenile, formerly residing in Iberia Parish, for the murder of Kameran Bedsole. The juvenile was arrested on the following charges:

LA RS 14:30 1st Degree Murder

The juvenile was transported to the Jackson Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

Sabrina Washington, female, 40 years old, and mother of both juvenile suspects was also arrested on December 5, 2023, on the following charges:

LA RS 14:25 Accessory After the Fact (2 counts)

Sabrina Washington was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail; bond has been set at $400,000.00

“It’s always disturbing to this office when we investigate a homicide such as this case. The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office makes every effort to bring closure to such cases by making arrests; however, when those arrests involve two juveniles and a parent, it’s extremely tragic for all involved. As this case moves forward, I ask for patience and prayers for all affected by this case.” Sheriff Tommy Romero

