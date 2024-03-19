New Iberia Man Identified in Fatal Bicycle Crash on Louisiana Highway 88

A Monday morning incident on Louisiana Highway 88 near Labit Road in Iberia Parish resulted in the death of a local bicyclist. Louisiana State Police Troop I identified the victim as 51-year-old Shannon Jude Viator of New Iberia, who was fatally struck by a vehicle shortly before 6:30 a.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, the collision occurred when a 2022 Ram pickup, traveling west on LA 88, hit Viator from behind. Viator, also heading westward on his bicycle in the same lane, suffered fatal injuries upon impact and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.

Investigating troopers noted that Viator was wearing dark clothing at the time of the accident, and his bicycle lacked the necessary lights or reflectors that could have made him more visible to motorists. The driver of the Ram pickup was uninjured in the incident and was found to have been properly restrained.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were collected from both Viator and the pickup's driver to assess any possible impairment. While the impairment status of Viator remains undetermined, authorities do not suspect impairment on the part of the Ram's driver. Results from the toxicology analysis are pending.

This unfortunate event serves as a somber reminder from State Police when it comes to the importance of adhering to Louisiana's bicycle safety laws, which mandate the use of lights and reflectors on bicycles during night-time or in low-light conditions to enhance visibility. Specifically, bicycles are required to have a white light visible from at least 500 feet to the front and a red light or reflector visible from 100 to 600 feet to the rear and sides.

For more information on how to ensure safety while bicycling, the public is encouraged to visit the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission’s website.

This crash marks the tenth fatal incident investigated by Troop I in 2024, resulting in ten fatalities. The Louisiana State Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and remind the public of the critical importance of road safety, particularly for vulnerable road users like bicyclists.