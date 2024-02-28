Home Listed for Nearly $2 Million in New Iberia, Louisiana is a Slice of Southern Paradise

Just south of Lafayette, Louisiana, a breathtaking estate has just been listed in Iberia Parish that "redefines the essence of Southern luxury and charm." Listed by Realtor Blaise Verret, this New Iberia property is not just a house; its solid construction meets unparalleled amenities that embody the luxury of Acadian living. Let's dive in on what makes 7503 Sugar Oaks Rd. in New Iberia a dream come true for anyone looking for "a slice of paradise in the South."

Elegant Living in a Majestic Setting

Nestled near Loreauville, Louisiana, this magnificent estate spans over 10.13 acres of picturesque land, offering both privacy and bayou frontage. The property's grandeur is immediately apparent with its iconic fleur des lis fountain, welcoming guests into a world where Southern tradition meets modern luxury.

Boasting an expansive 6,686 square feet of living space, the home features six bedrooms, four full baths, and two half baths, catering to both large families and hosts who love to entertain. The heart of this estate is undoubtedly its chef's kitchen, fitted with top-tier Thermador appliances, where the wildest Cajun culinary dreams can come true.

Designed for Luxury, Built for Comfort

The master suite in this home is a sanctuary of its own, featuring a cozy fireplace, a double walk-through shower, and an expansive walk-in closet complete with moveable islands. The attention to detail continues throughout the home with four fireplaces, an office suite, and a grand formal dining room, ensuring every moment at home feels like a special occasion.

The property’s architecture draws you in, with a soaring foyer that boasts 20+ feet high ceilings, double curved staircases, and a stunning 10-foot tall chandelier that sets a majestic tone upon entering.

An Outdoor Oasis Awaiting

Step outside to discover a private oasis featuring a 30,000-gallon heated pool, perfect for leisurely days under the sun or elegant evening gatherings. The 60 x 40 ft shop offers ample space for RV or boat storage, hobbies, or additional storage needs.

Ensuring peace of mind, the property is equipped with a whole-home Generac 30Kw generator, safeguarding against power outages.

A Life of Unmatched Beauty and Convenience

Located at 7503 Sugar Oaks Rd., this property is not just a home; it’s a lifestyle. Priced at $1,900,000, it represents an opportunity to own a piece of Southern paradise, where luxury and tradition blend seamlessly against the backdrop of Louisiana's unique charm.

Don’t miss the chance to experience this incredible estate firsthand. Heads up, pre-approval or Proof of Funds is required for showing, ensuring that serious buyers can envision their future in this exquisite home. If you're serious about this stunning home, schedule your visit with Blaise Verret today and maybe you'll find luxury in New Iberia, Louisiana.