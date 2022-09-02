Residents on the outskirts of Iberia Parish say police are currently on the scene of a "serious incident."

Multiple listeners have contacted us to find out why Troy Road was blocked off on the outskirts of Iberia Parish as a large police presence was reported in the area.

UPDATE:

According to Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero, deputies were contacted around 5:30 a.m. on Friday (Sep. 2) after a woman claimed to hear someone outside her residence. Deputies say they heard gunshots "from inside the residence" when they arrived on the scene in the 400 block of Troy Road.

Authorities say they made contact with a male individual who was believed to be inside the residence but lost contact with him. Sheriff Romero says deputies formed a perimeter, and— after several failed attempts to reach people inside the home—made the decision to enter the residence.

Once inside, deputies found two bodies. Names are not being released at this time and there is no suspect at large as the ongoing case is being investigated as a murder/suicide.

The Iberia Parish Coroner is on the scene and the New Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office says more information will be released as it becomes available.