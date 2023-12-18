Inmate Arrested in Homicide Case Dies After Taking His Own Life in Iberia Parish Jail

Tragedy struck twice in Iberia Parish within a span of 24 hours as an inmate, arrested on multiple serious charges including second-degree murder, was pronounced dead at a hospital after an apparent suicide at the Iberia Parish Jail.

Sheriff Tommy Romero of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest of Albert James III, a 51-year-old male, in connection with a homicide case. James was facing several charges, including second-degree murder, failure to register as a sex offender, theft of a motor vehicle, domestic abuse battery, and multiple failure to appear warrants.

The arrest followed a tragic discovery made on December 17, 2023, when deputies responded to a residence in the 200 block of Boutte Road in Loreauville. Detectives found a fatally stabbed female inside the residence, leading to a collaborative effort between the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Lafayette Police Department to apprehend James in Lafayette Parish.

Despite the successful arrest and incarceration of James in the Iberia Parish Jail, the situation took a dark turn on December 18. At approximately 4:30 p.m., corrections officers discovered James in a state of medical distress due to an apparent suicide attempt. Immediate resuscitation efforts were made by the corrections officers, followed by further measures from Acadiana Ambulance personnel and Iberia Parish Fire District medics. Unfortunately, James was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Investigation is currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding James' death.