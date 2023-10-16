NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A New Iberia man is in jail facing a steep bond after allegedly killing his roommate and stealing his work truck, the sheriff's department says.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of an unresponsive male on L Dubois Road. When they got to the scene, they found the victim deceased in his bed with wounds on his head.

At the time, deputies discovered his work truck and his roommate were missing.

Sheriff's detectives ultimately were able to piece together where the roommate, Arlin Roelsey Argueta-Molina, was hiding.

Argueta-Molina, 24, of New Iberia was eventually arrested in Youngsville. IPSO was assisted by the Youngsville Police Department and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office in the arrest. He was charged with Second Degree Murder.

Argueta-Molina was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. His bond has been set at ten million dollars.

