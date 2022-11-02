Nearly $400,000 in Stolen Oilfield Equipment Recovered in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Multiple law enforcement agencies came together to recover almost $400,000 in stolen oilfield equipment.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, LPSO SWAT, and Iberia Parish law enforcement conducted a multi-agency investigation after a recovered truck and trailer was tied to another theft in Iberia Parish.

According to a release from LPSO, detectives with LPSO were responding to a call from a business in Broussard on Sunday evening. The business reported a stolen truck and trailer, but it was later recovered. However, that wasn't the end of the story.

LPSO_EmailSignature loading...

Detectives with LPSO then learned that the truck and trailer were involved in a separate theft in Iberia Parish during the time it was missing.

That theft involved $150,000 worth of oilfield equipment, and investigators believed that the equipment was taken back to Lafayette and dropped off at a resident on Pierce Street in Lafayette. Once a warrant was obtained, LPSO SWAT executed a search of the residence and found not only that missing equipment, but also other stolen equipment worth even more.

attachment-Iberia Parish Sheriff IPSO Police Car Credit: IPSO/Facebook loading...

All in all, the equipment recovered totaled roughly $393,000.

A suspect has been identified, according to LPSO, and an arrest is pending. The investigation is still ongoing.

The Top News Stories For The Week Of October 24 The top news stories at KPEL for the last week.