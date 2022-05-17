Iberia Parish Law Enforcement Searching for New Iberia Man for Several Offenses
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a New Iberia man who is wanted on multiple drug charges.
Public Affairs Director Katherine Breaux says they are searching for 49-year-old Kenneth "Keanu" Broussard Sr.
Broussard is wanted for multiple charges including the following:
- One Count of Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance (Alprazolam)
- One Count of Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
- One Count of Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (Fentanyl)
- One Count of Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin/Fentanyl Mix
- One Count of Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (Methamphetamine)
- One Count of Second or Subsequent Offenses
- One Count of Drug Paraphernalia
- One Count of Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA
Sheriff's officials are asking anyone knowing where to find Kenneth Broussard to call the Iberia Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711.
You can also call the Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers line at 337-364-TIPS (8477). You can also anonymously give information by dialing **TIPS.
If Lafayette Streets Could Talk
Guess Louisiana Cities From Space