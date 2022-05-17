The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a New Iberia man who is wanted on multiple drug charges.

Public Affairs Director Katherine Breaux says they are searching for 49-year-old Kenneth "Keanu" Broussard Sr.

Kenneth Broussard Photo courtesy of Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Broussard is wanted for multiple charges including the following:

One Count of Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance (Alprazolam)

One Count of Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids

One Count of Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (Fentanyl)

One Count of Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin/Fentanyl Mix

One Count of Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (Methamphetamine)

One Count of Second or Subsequent Offenses

One Count of Drug Paraphernalia

One Count of Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA

Sheriff's officials are asking anyone knowing where to find Kenneth Broussard to call the Iberia Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711.

You can also call the Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers line at 337-364-TIPS (8477). You can also anonymously give information by dialing **TIPS.

