Lafayette Police say 43-year-old Lavar Manuel of Lafayette was the man who was shot to death by his live-in girlfriend - 22-year-old Destiny McAfee - on Saturday, May 28th.

According to a press release from LPD, officers got a call shortly before noon on Saturday to check on a home in the 200 block of Guidry Street. That's when officers found Manuel dead inside of the home. Investigators say he was involved in a domestic altercation with McAfee in the early morning. It was during that fight that McAfee allegedly pulled a pistol and shot him.

Handgun Hemera Technologies, Thinkstock loading...

McAfee - who is from Longview, Texas - then allegedly fled the Lafayette house and headed back home to Longview and later turned herself into authorities there. She is being extradited back to Lafayette to face the following charges:

1 count Second Degree Murder

1 count of Unauthorized Use of an Auto

