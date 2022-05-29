Woman Allegedly Kills Boyfriend in Lafayette Then Surrenders in Texas

A fight between a man and his live-in girlfriend turned deadly on Saturday as the man was shot to death and his girlfriend is now behind bars.

Lafayette Police say they got a call shortly before noon to check on a home in the 200 block of Guidry Street. That's when officers found the 43-year-old man dead inside of the home. Investigators say he was involved in a domestic altercation with his live-in girlfriend - 22-year-old Destiny McAfee - in the early morning. It was during that fight that McAfee allegedly pulled a pistol and shot him.

Handgun Hemera Technologies, Thinkstock loading...

McAfee - who is from Longview, Texas - then fled the Lafayette house and headed back home to Longview and later turned herself into authorities there. She will be extradited back to Lafayette soon to face the following charges:

1 count Second Degree Murder

1 count of Unauthorized Use of an Auto

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.