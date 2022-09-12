NASA Announces Possible Launch Dates for Artemis I

SpaceX And NASA Launches Crew Dragon Capsule With Four Astronauts To The International Space Station Red Huber/Getty Images loading...

Artemis 1 has officially announced a new launch date.

What is Artemis 1?

Artemis 1 is the first planned uncrewed test flight in NASA's Artemis program. Eventually, the plan is to land humans on the Moon again and then head to Mars and this is the program that will do just that. This will be the first time in 50 years that a spacecraft is preparing to make the journey to the moon.

NASA announced that there are two possible dates that Artemis 1 could launch. The first window will be on September 23, 2022, from 6:47 am until 8:47 am ET. If that time frame doesn't work out then the next launch opportunity will be on September 27, 2022. This window will start at 11:37 am and last approximately 70 minutes.

The launch will take place at the Kennedy Space Center in Flordia.

Artemis 1 will enter a distant retrograde orbit of the moon and will travel about 40,000 miles beyond it. Artemis II will travel the same trajectory in 2024 but will have a crew on board. Artemis III is scheduled for 2025 and will land on the moon with the first woman as part of the crew.

.

If you are wanting to watch the take-off it is a good bet that most major networks will carry the coverage but NASA TV will be streaming the event.

Get our free mobile app

NASA surprised a group of students with an up close and personal look at the Artemis 1 rocket right before it was set to launch the first time in August. These children got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see a rocket before it heads to the moon.