National Championship Game Tonight – Alabama Vs. Georgia

The college football season will come to an end tonight with the college football national championship game tonight. The #1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will face off against the #3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs tonight to decide the national champion of college football.

Alabama is 13-1 on the season and the SEC champions. They beat Cincinnati in the playoff game to advance to the national championship game.

Georgia is are also 13-1 on the year with their only loss being to Alabama in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs beat Michigan to advance to the national championship game.

The game will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN and will kick off at 7:00 pm on ESPN.

We got to thinking about where would be a cool place in Lake Charles to go watch the game. The city has several sports bars where you can get a pint or two of your favorite adult beverage or beer and gather with friends to watch the big game.

In Lake Charles, you have several sport bar options. Walkon's sports bar, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Fat Pat's sports bar are the first ones that come to mind. You can go to any of these places that all have tons of televisions in the restaurant that will have the game on.

Whether you watch it at home or gather your friends together to sit at one of the sports bars, enjoy. If we have to make a pick, we want Georgia to win the game. As LSU fans here in the area, we definitely don't want Alabama to win.

You know how it goes, LSU fans despise Alabama but let's see what happens.