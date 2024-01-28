Texas, a state known for its vast prairies and captivating wildlife, is also home to a wide variety of insects. While some of us may reach for the nearest fly swatter when encountering these small bugs, it's worth taking a second look at the important job they play in our ecosystem. If you can get past their sometimes creepy appearance, many insects in Texas are vital to our environment.

Get our free mobile app

Bob Vila shines a light on some of these critters. In the article, they explain why insects deserve protection rather than extermination. Many of these you may have already noticed around your house and garden. So put that swatter down as we take a look at some helpful bugs you'll find here in the state of Texas.

LOOK: NEVER KILL THESE 7 TEXAS INSECTS, HERE'S THE REASON WHY

Photo: Canva Photo: Canva loading...

Not only are these little guys a cute sight to see around the garden or house, but they also eat up other peskier bugs.

Photo: Canva Photo: Canva loading...

Dragonflies are great to have around because they eat a wide variety of bad bugs, including maddening mosquitos.

Photo: Canva Photo: Canva loading...

Alright, this one surprised me. I've always despised moths and had no idea they were good for anything. Turns out they play a part in pollinating, as well as being a food source for beneficial bugs.

Photo: Canva Photo: Canva loading...

I'll admit, not the most attractive bug in the world. But these fellas can rid your garden of ants, caterpillars, maggots, and more.

Photo: James Harrison Photo: James Harrison loading...

These little guys catch flack from those humans afraid of being stung. However, they play a crucial role in the environment by pollinating flowers.

Photo: Canva Photo: Canva loading...

These beauties look great around the house or garden, and play a major role in helping your plants by pollinating them.

Photo: Canva Photo: Canva loading...

Another insect that is good to have around. Praying Mantises help keep other bad plant-eating bugs at bay.

I get it. Oftentimes insects are viewed as pests or threats. But believe it or not, they play important roles in the ecosystem.

So instead of reaching for the spray or squashing them on the spot, consider letting these bugs give you an extra hand around the garden.