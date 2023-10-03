Spiders. Freaking spiders.

They are creepy. They have too many legs, too many eyes, hide in dark spaces, and have captured our imaginations as things that we don't want. They also have hair on their bodies, even though they don't have skin. They just have hair. And that is deeply unsettling.

But some of them have their purpose. Spiders are nature's very own pest control squad. They're like the superheroes of your living space, tirelessly patrolling for unwanted intruders like flies, mosquitoes, and ants.

By allowing these eight-legged wonders to reside in your home, you're effectively saying goodbye to chemical pesticides and hello to eco-friendly, natural pest control.

Moreover, maintaining a balanced ecosystem within your home contributes to overall biodiversity. It's like having a mini wildlife sanctuary right under your roof! Here are some of the spiders commonly found in Louisiana that would make a decent neighbor or even roommate.