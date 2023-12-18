Could a New Bill Require Chick-fil-A to Be Open on Sundays in Louisiana?

A new bill introduced in New York could pave the way for fast-food giant Chick-fil-A to keep its doors open seven days a week, including Sundays. While the bill is specific to New York, it is not far-fetched to think that its implications could stretch far beyond, potentially affecting Chick-fil-A locations along major interstate highways, including those in Louisiana.

Chick-fil-A, renowned for its crispy chicken sandwiches, nuggets, and delicious waffle fries, has upheld a tradition of closing on Sundays since its inception in Georgia in 1946. This practice, a nod to the religious beliefs of its founder, Truett Cathy, has become a signature aspect of the brand's identity. However, the proposed bill in New York targets food services at transportation facilities and rest areas along the New York State Thruway, requiring them to remain operational "every day of the week."

The bill specifically addresses the New York State Thruway Authority's Service Area Redesign and Redevelopment Project, which includes a partnership with Applegreen, an Irish convenience store chain. Applegreen, which counts Chick-fil-A among its portfolio of companies, has already opened Chick-fil-A outlets in seven service areas. The proposed legislation argues that service areas, crucial for travelers and the trucking industry, should not have retail spaces unused for one-seventh of the week, emphasizing "the need for continuous service to benefit the public."

The possibility of this bill setting a precedent for other states, including Louisiana, has raised questions and social media discourse among residents and people who regularly travel the interstate. Louisiana, home to multiple Chick-fil-A restaurants along its interstate highways, including a location on Louisiana Avenue in Lafayette, could see a significant impact if such a policy were to be adopted widely.

As the debate heats up, questions arise about the extent of government influence over business operations. Should the government mandate operating hours for restaurants? On a lighter note, if such mandates are possible, can they also ensure that shake machines are always operational and fries are served hot and crispy?

So far, Chick-fil-A has not commented on the bill. The situation remains a trending topic for discussion, with many watching to see how this proposed legislation might evolve and potentially influence operations of businesses like Chick-fil-A, not just in New York, but potentially in Louisiana and beyond.

See the full proposed bill here.