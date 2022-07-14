New Blue Bell Flavor is What Southern Dreams Are Made Of

First Blue Bell Surprised Us With Ice Cream Koozies.

Blue Bell has decided they're going to give us an epic summer and we are here for it. Blue Bell claimed that they had the "Official ice cream of summer". It's the all-new Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream that "tastes like summer" according to my friend.

Bluebell.com Bluebell.com loading...

So We Already Have the Ice Cream of the Summer Blue Bell Is Done Right?

Blue Bell decided that they wanted to take our favorite snack and put it in ice cream and give us an epic flavor. They took to their Facebook to say "Celebrate National Ice Cream Month (July) and National Ice Cream Day (July 17) with our NEW Oatmeal Cream Pie Ice Cream! Oatmeal Cream Pie is a delicious oatmeal-flavored ice cream with hints of brown sugar mixed with soft oatmeal cookies and a vanilla icing swirl. Available in half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last."

Are You Sold on This New Flavor?

Because all my friends on Facebook and I are. I can't wait to try this delicious new ice cream.

Check Out These Mouthwatering Photos of Barbecue in Jefferson, Texas The 45-minute drive from Shreveport is worth it when the barbecue is this good.