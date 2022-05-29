New Iberia Man Charged in Downtown Lafayette Shooting

Lafayette Police say they believe they have the man responsible for the shooting that happened in Downtown Lafayette on May 8th.

In a story reported on KPEL News, it was a chaotic scene as shots rang out early that Sunday morning.

Some bars in the area closed early out of an abundance of caution and downtown revelers who were walking the streets were seen running frantically.

Lafayette Police Department Lafayette Police Department Facebook loading...

Lafayette Police responded to shots being fired at around 1:17 am, in the 200 block of E. Congress at Polk Street. The shooting happened on Jefferson Street.

29-year-old Shannon Phillips of New Iberia is the man Lafayette Police believe is responsible for causing the melee. He's a convicted felon who faces the following charges:

Illegal discharge of weapons

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Illegal carrying of weapons

Phillips has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the above charges.