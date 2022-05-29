New Iberia Man Charged in Downtown Lafayette Shooting

New Iberia Man Charged in Downtown Lafayette Shooting

Staff Photo

Lafayette Police say they believe they have the man responsible for the shooting that happened in Downtown Lafayette on May 8th.

In a story reported on KPEL News, it was a chaotic scene as shots rang out early that Sunday morning.

Some bars in the area closed early out of an abundance of caution and downtown revelers who were walking the streets were seen running frantically.

 

 

Lafayette Police Department Facebook
loading...

Lafayette Police responded to shots being fired at around 1:17 am, in the 200 block of E. Congress at Polk Street. The shooting happened on Jefferson Street.

29-year-old Shannon Phillips of New Iberia is the man Lafayette Police believe is responsible for causing the melee. He's a convicted felon who faces the following charges:

  • Illegal discharge of weapons
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Illegal carrying of weapons

Phillips has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the above charges.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?

Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top