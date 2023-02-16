NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A mother and her son face drug and gun charges after New Iberia police officers patrolling in the 1100 block of East Saint Peter Street say they caught the pair with drugs and a gun while they sat in a vehicle in the parking lot of a local business.

According to a press release from New Iberia Police, an officer conducting business patrols in the area just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday night noticed an occupied vehicle in the rear parking lot of the business. That business had recently filed an affidavit with NIPD, authorizing officers to remove people from their property who are not conducting business with that company.

E. St. Peter Street in New Iberia, google maps E. St. Peter Street in New Iberia, google maps loading...

The officer then spoke with the mother and her juvenile son. He was in the driver's seat and she was the passenger. The officer says the mother admitted to having marijuana inside the vehicle, which the officer found (approximately 94 grams) along with an AR-15 rifle and paraphernalia.

The juvenile faces the following charges:

Possession with intent to Distribute a Schedule I CDS

Possession of a Firearm in the presence of a CDS

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

39-year-old Jennifer Olivier faces the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I CDS

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a CDS

Felony Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

NIPD says they have ZERO TOLERANCE for "parents that are part of the problem by not guiding and holding accountability with their children in a path that allows them a life with unlimited opportunities." New Iberia Police Chief Todd D'Albor, in an article with The Daily Iberian, gives this message to parents:

We need parents to be part of the solution instead of being a part of the problem. We need the parents to step up and take responsibility for what's happening out there.

Citizens are urged to report suspicious activity. Information can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device.

List of Homicides and Deaths in Acadiana for 2023 Whether you pay attention to the news each day or just sporadically check in every once in a while, I think you will agree that we are often reading about homicides and deaths around Acadiana. 2023 seems to be showing that Acadiana will have a busy year when it comes to homicides, fatal crashes, and pedestrian deaths.