You might have noticed that new trash cans from Acadiana Waste Services have shown up on your driveway recently.

Trash services being provided by Acadiana Waste Services will be on Monday, October 30. As of Monday, you will no longer be using the Republic Waste Services carts. For some customers, their collection day has remained the same and for others, the day has changed.

There is plenty of information in the booklet attached to your new AWS garbage can.

One question we have received already is,

"How Come I Got My Trash Can, But I Didn't Get a Recycling Cart?".

The answer is that you have to request a recycling bin.

In the months leading up to the transition from Republic Garbage Services to Acadiana Waste Services, there were announcements that if you wanted a recycling bin you had to request one.

If you receive your garbage bin, but you don't receive your recycling bin, you just need to request one from Acadiana Waste Services by clicking on their website. Recycling carts are only available for people who live in the city limits of Lafayette.

You do not have to pay for a recycling cart.

One of the other questions we have been answering is,

"What Do I Do If I Want or Need an Extra Trash Can?"

According to Acadiana Waste Services, you can still purchase an additional trash cart for your home in Lafayette and Lafayette Parish.

You will pay $90 for an additional trash bin for your home. You do have to request and complete a form on their website at Acadiana Waste Services. Once you have filled out the form, a customer service representative will call you.

The $90 is a rental fee. The same applies to your extra trash can from Republic Services. All of the old trash cans from Republic Waste will be picked up, including the extra one that you paid $90 for previously.

Why Do I Have to Return a Cart I Paid For?

When you purchased the additional car with Republic Waste Services years ago, it was not actually a purchase, it was a rental fee. Some customers have been confused about that, but you must return the cart.

The same applies to our new waste service. The $90 you pay for the additional cart is a rental fee for the entire time you will be using the cart.

In addition to being able to call Acadiana Waste Services with any questions by calling 311 in Lafayette Parish, you can also go to their website at acadianwaste.com.

What Do I Do with My Old Blue Cart?

No longer put anything in your blue carts as of Monday, October 30. On your usual collection day, put the empty blue can on the road on your normal collection day.

Republic Services will begin picking up the old carts this Monday, but not everyone will have their cart picked up right away. It will take a few weeks for the whole process to be completed.

Because it will take a while, put your old blue cart out on your normal old collection day. If it's not picked up that day, put it back by your house and try again the next week.

If you prefer, you can take your old trash and recycling cans and drop them off yourself at 102 BJ Services Road.