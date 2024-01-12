Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Monday, January 15 is the Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday and, per city ordinance, garbage collection is suspended. However, freezing temperatures forecast for Tuesday in Louisiana have compelled the city to shift that schedule.

A release from LCG notes the reasons that Councilman Boudreaux authored the regulation during his tenure on the previous city-parish council. He wanted to encourage public participation in service projects or celebrations on MLK Day. The measure suspended waste collection service in observance of the holiday.

However, the possibility of not only extremely low temperatures, freeze advisories, and possible precipitation has changed the plan for MLK Day 2024.

Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) will run the routes as usual next week, weather permitting.

Boudreaux says:

this year poses potential weather conditions that warrant us responsibly erring on the side of caution for safety, for the protection of our people, and for the effective operation of our solid waste collection process.

In the event that service would need to be suspended due to hazardous road conditions on any day of the week subsequent to Monday, allowing service to be rendered on Monday would result in minimal collection interruptions throughout the week.

WHAT'S CLOSED ON MONDAY IN OBSERVANCE OF MLK DAY?

United States Postal Service

Banks

Department of Motor Vehicles

Most governmental offices

Public schools

MLK EVENT IN LAFAYETTE

The Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Committee is hosting its annual celebratory program at the MLK Recreation Center.