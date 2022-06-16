New Orleans Saints Confirm They Will Debut an Official Black Helmet This Season—Get a First Look Here

This season the New Orleans Saints will finally debut an official black helmet.

It is one of the most popular requests that we've seen from fans in recent years and the team announced that the Saints will wear a black helmet for at least one game this season.

We don't know which game(s) we will see the Saints rock their new black helmet in but the team gave us a pretty detailed look and it's pretty much amazing.

Here's a look at Saints defensive end Cam Jordan rocking the new helmet in the team's popular color rush uniforms.

According to WDSU, the only other time the Saints ever wore a black helmet was during the 1969 preseason. The iconic gold helmets have been unchanged since 1967 according to the Saints' Hall of Fame website.

To begin the 1969 NFL the Saints applied some changes to the uniforms. The pre-season started with the controversial all black helmets that were never sanctioned by the NFL. These helmets had a gold fleur di lis outlined in white and black-white-black center stripes. By the beginning of regular season though, the sanctioned gold helmets replaced had replaced the black ones. The home uniforms were black with white numerals and white & gold sleeve stripes while the away jerseys were white with black numerals and black & gold sleeve stripes

We're gonna grab more information as it comes in and continue to update this story with any new looks, but in the meantime, check out a full gallery from the Saints below and tell us what uniform collaboration you'd like to see with the new black helmet.

Personally, I can't wait to see the all-black look. 🔥