Former New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees Retirement From NFL Is Official

According to reports, Drew Brees' professional football career came to an official end by NFL standards today as his retirement appeared on the league's transactions wire.

After playing in the NFL for 20 years, 15 of which were spent Quarterbacking for the New Orleans Saints, it is officially official that Brees has retired from pro-football.

The Saints legend made his own official announcement back in March with the help of his lovely children.

While Brees had known long before his announcement that he would be retiring from the NFL, #9 left everything up for speculation until this announcement was made.

The Saints great wrote an emotional letter to his fans after the announcement, further showing the appreciation he has for those that supported him in all of those big games.

Brees has been busy since taking his final snap as a New Orleans Saint. He was appointed as a board member of a bank and even had a resolution introduced by a state senator to honor his career.

Thankfully, this isn't the last we will be seeing of Drew Brees in the football world as he joins NBC Sports. We will even see him be a part of the Super Bowl and the Olympics.

Why is Drew Brees retirement official now?

The reason for Brees' retirement only becoming official today is explained by @ProFootballTalk in their below post.

As the Saints front office navigated a hectic offseason, Brees was kept off of the reserved/retired list for cap space reasons. He has definitely been as flexible with the New Orleans organization to make sure his team was left in as good of a spot as possible.

See the full story on Brees' retirement becoming official posted to Twitter by @Saints below.

It is no secret that Brees holds many NFL records, but he isn't the only Saint that has their name in the record books. Check them out below.

