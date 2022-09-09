New Orleans Saints Release New Hype Video Ahead of Sunday’s Matchup(Video)

The New Orleans Saints look to start their campaign to the Super Bowl this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. It’s Falcons hate week for the Who Dat Nation. And the Saints released an amazing hype video to get the fans ready for the season.

The Saints are really tapped into what is popular around the city of New Orleans and Louisiana in general by getting new rap artist Rob49 to be the spokesman for this hype video. The fans were really excited to see the rapper in the video.

The Falcons did release a hype video of their own with R&B singer Rotimi, who mind you isn't from Atlanta. And some Falcons fans weren't feeling the video.

Goes to show that even the Saints social media team is better than the Falcons. All that is left for this Falcons hate week is for the Saints to get the win on Sunday.