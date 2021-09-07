New Orleans Saints Release Running Back Latavius Murray

According to reports, the New Orleans Saints are releasing running back Latavius Murray. Apparently, the Saints asked Murray for a pay reduction which he was not having.

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

See the initial report on Twitter from @AdamSchefter below.

Saints insider @nick_underhill confirmed the report below.

With the back-up spot for Alvin Kamara vacated, @MikeClayNFL made the point on Twitter of who would have to step up for the Saints.

Where will Latavius Murray end up? Just about everyone online agrees that Murray is talented enough to find a roll in some NFL offense. Many think he could follow in former Saint Mark Ingram's footsteps and head to Baltimore. The Ravens, amongst other teams like the Raiders, the Bills, and the Dolphins, are all teams that could benefit from Murray's skill-set.

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Murray had his best season last year and will certainly add value to whatever NFL team scoops him up. I am no expert or NFL insider, but I don't think it will take very long for us to find out where Latavius Murray will be toting the rock this season.