New Orleans Saints Scrap Saintsations for New Entertainment Group

Since 1987, the New Orleans Saints have had their cheer team affectionately dubbed the Saintsations on the sidelines for every home game. The cheer squad also participated in community events and projects throughout New Orleans.

This year, the Saints organization has decided to go a different route. The Saintsations are seemingly no more, but fear not. They are now a part of a massive entertainment group within the organization, which will include the Black and Gold Patrol and other fan engagement employees.

According to NOLA.com, the Saints are encouraging fans to submit their name ideas for the newly formed supergroup. Fans have until October 8th at 5 P.M. to submit their ideas on the New Orleans Saints website.

Here's what one fan submitted as their ideas for the new group name on Twitter.

There is no word yet on what this new group will do differently than the Saintsations, if anything. The 48 member team was just announced this week, women and men alike made the 2021 -2022 squad.