New Orleans Saints Signing New Kicker, Cody Parkey – Name Ring A Bell?

Multiple NFL insiders are reporting that the New Orleans Saints are signing a new kicker to the squad in Cody Parkey. While Parkey is a veteran of the league, his name may sound familiar to many football fans. Spoiler alert - it isn't for a good reason.

Of course, the main man @nick_underhill was on the Saints release of their latest kicker, Aldrich Rosas.

Quickly following that report came the announcement of the Saints working out another veteran kicker in Cody Parkey.

@RapSheet confirmed the signing.

While Will Lutz remains week-to-week working back from his injury, it looks like Parkey will be the guy hitting field-goals until Lutz can get back to full strength.

Now, who is Cody Parkey? Does the phrase "double-doink" ring a bell?

Parkey broke the hearts of Chicago Bears fans everywhere with his abysmal performance in the Wild Card game just a couple of years ago.

Check out this ***very NSFW*** reaction from a Bears fan just moments after the infamous "Double-Doink".

He also spent time in Cleveland with the Browns, where he wasn't particularly spectacular either.

Whatever his past may look like, the Saints must have liked what they saw in his workout today as he has been signed to the roster. Obviously, this could be a short stint for Parkey with Will Lutz hopefully being back sooner than later.

Either way, this isn't a name Saints fans were expecting to see the week after Rosas had struggles of his own.

Let's see what Parkey can do.

WHO DAT!

