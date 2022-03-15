New Orleans Saints Sign Safety Marcus Maye

Breaking news, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport the New Orleans Saints signed safety Marcus Maye.

Marcus Maye formerly of the Jets has been in the NFL for 5 seasons now. Last year he was franchised tagged by the Jets and suffered an Achilles injury; however, before his injury, Maye was trending upwards as one of the top safeties in the league. The Saints are hoping he can return to form. And with the loss of Marcus Williams Maye is a solid replacement.

Maye will be facing a potential suspension for a DUI though. But on the field, Maye is a baller. For his career, Maye has a total of 6 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles, 219 solo tackles, and 3 quarterback hits. You add that on top of the fact quarterbacks don't like to throw his way and the Saints have found their guy.