It appears that the New Orleans Saints are heading back across the pond this upcoming season.

According to sources, the NFL has notified the franchise that they will play one game during their 2022 schedule in London as part of the league's International Series.

While the date and opponent have not been finalized, the game is expected to be a home game against an NFC South team.

The Saints are scheduled to have nine home games in 2022. As you recall, the league went to a new 17-game scheduling format and in 2021 the team played nine road games and eight home games.

This will be the third time that the Saints play in London (both at Wembley Stadium).

In 2017, the Saints defeated the Miami Dolphins 20-10 and in 2007 they beat the San Diego Chargers 37-32.

The NFL has staged a total of 29 games in London since 2007. All games from 2007 to 2015 were played at Wembley Stadium. After that, the series was expanded to also include Twickenham Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

NFL ownership voted in 2021 to expand the international series to at least four games each season. Beginning in 2022, two games will be played in London, one in Mexico City and one in Germany.

The good news with the Saints playing a "home" international game in 2022 is that they won't have to do it again until 2030, under this new league setup.