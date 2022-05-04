In an expected announcement, the New Orleans Saints learned the opponent and date of their international game in 2022.

Insiders cited sources saying it would be the Minnesota Vikings, so the news doesn't come as a surprise.

This is welcome news for a number of Cincinnati Bengals, including stars Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow.

Super Bowl LVI - Cincinnati Bengals Practice Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images loading...

Chase, a New Orleans native, and Burrow, a Louisiana favorite, will get to play their road game against the Saints in New Orleans, something both had hoped for.

From a Saints standpoint, the opponent doesn't matter as much as the date.

There are two major disadvantages that come with the London game.

1. The New Orleans Saints lose a true home game by "hosting" a game 4,625 miles away from the Caesar's Superdome.

This disadvantage is the obvious one. The other?

2. Due to the date of the game, the Saints won't have a bye week following their week-long trip.

In the past, the NFL has scheduled a team's bye week after an overseas game.

Due to the London game coming in week 4, the bye week will have to come later in the season.

The Saints previous London games (2008 vs San Diego Chargers, 2017 vs Miami Dolphins) ended in victories for New Orleans, with a bye week immediately after.

