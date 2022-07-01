New Year, New Music: 2022’s Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Album Releases
While readjusting to life amid a global pandemic, many artists have spent recent months in the studio readying new music. The 2022 new releases calendar is packed with albums from some of fans' favorite country, Americana, bluegrass and folk artists.
Brent Cobb, Greensky Bluegrass, Paul Cauthen, Dolly Parton, The Cactus Blossoms, Shovels & Rope and Hurray for the Riff Raff are among the artists who have already released incredible full-length records to be released in the new year.
Keep reading for a complete rundown of 2022's new country, Americana, bluegrass and folk album releases. This list will be updated as more albums and EPs are announced.
2022's New Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Albums
January
Jan. 14: The Lumineers, Brightside
Jan. 14: The Kernal, Listen to the Blood
Jan. 14: Punch Brothers, Hell on Church Street
Jan. 14: Noah Guthrie, Blue Wall
Jan. 14: Jamestown Revival, Young Man
Jan. 14: Jacob Bryant, Bar Stool Preacher
Jan. 14: Connor Smith, Didn't Go Too Far
Jan. 14: Eliza Gilkyson, Songs From the River Wind
Jan. 14: Drew & Ellie Holcomb, Coming Home: A Collection of Songs
Jan. 21: Brothers Osborne, Skeletons (Deluxe Edition)
Jan. 21: Walker Hayes, Country Stuff the Album
Jan. 21: Anna Ash, Sleeper
Jan. 21: Greensky Bluegrass, Stress Dreams
Jan. 21: Janis Ian, The Light at the End of the Line
Jan. 21: Texas Hill, Heaven Down Here
Jan. 21: Keb’ Mo’, Good to Be
Jan. 21: Aoife O'Donovan, Age of Apathy
Jan. 21: Tammy Rogers and Thomm Jutz, Surely Will Be Singing
Jan. 21: Goodnight, Texas, How Long Will It Take Them To Die
Jan. 21: The Whitmore Sisters, Ghost Stories
Jan. 21: John Mellencamp, Strictly a One-Eyed Jack
Jan. 28: Morgan Wade, Reckless (Deluxe Edition)
Jan. 28: Brent Cobb, And Now, Let’s Turn To Page…
Jan. 28: John Mayall, The Sun is Shining Down
Jan. 28: North Mississippi Allstars, Set Sail
Jan. 28: Rod + Rose, Rod + Rose
Jan. 28: Ryan Culwell, Run Like a Bull
Jan. 28: Maddie & Tae, Through the Madness Vol. 1
Jan. 28: Adam Shoenfeld, All the Birds Sing
Jan. 28: Grady Spencer & the Work, Wait
Jan. 28: Sad Daddy, Way Up in the Hills
February
Feb. 4: Erin Rae, Lighten Up
Feb. 4: B.J. Thomas, In Remembrance - Love Songs & Lost Treasures
Feb. 4: Sam Weber, Get Free
Feb. 4: Chris Castino & Chicken Wire, Fresh Pickles
Feb. 4: Mason Jennings, Real Heart
Feb. 4: Kristy Cox, Shades of Blue
Feb. 11: The Cactus Blossoms, One Day
Feb. 11: Big Thief, Ragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
Feb. 11: Sophie & the Broken Things, Delusions Of Grandeur
Feb. 11: Lynda Randle, Pilgrim Journey
Feb. 11: Priscilla Block, Welcome to the Block Party
Feb. 11: Amos Lee, Dreamland
Feb. 11: Allison Moorer, Wish for You
Feb. 18: Hurray for the Riff Raff, Life on Earth
Feb. 18: Shovels & Rope, Manticore
Feb. 18: Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Nightroamer
Feb. 18: The Del McCoury Band, Almost Proud
Feb. 18: The Pine Hearts, Lost Love Songs
Feb. 18: Eric Bolander, Can't Get There From Here
Feb. 18: Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado
Feb. 18: Steve Poltz, Stardust & Satellites
Feb. 18: George Birge, George Birge
Feb. 25: Yonder Mountain String Band, Get Yourself Outside
Feb. 25: Jamie McDell, Jamie McDell
Feb. 25: Jody Collins, Spellbound
Feb. 25: The HawtThorns, Tarot Cards and Shooting Stars
Feb. 25: Anne Elise Hastings, Unmasking a Confidence Trickster
Feb. 25: The Wooks, Flyin’ High
Feb. 25: David Ramirez, Rules and Regulations (EP)
Feb. 25: Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves, Hurricane Clarice
March
March 4: Jack Barksdale, Death of a Hummingbird
March 4: Brontë Fall, Winter (EP)
March 4: Allegra Krieger, Precious Thing
March 4: Erinn Peet Lukes, EPL
March 4: Jackie Bristow, Outsider
March 4: Suz Slezak, Our Wings May Be Featherless
March 7: Dolly Parton, Run, Rose, Run
March 11: Jeremy Ivey, Invisible Pictures
March 11: Ferris & Sylvester, Superhuman
March 11: Teddy Grossman, Soon Come
March 11: Lisa Morales, Rain in the Desert
March 11: Brad Armstrong, Heart Like A Sigil
March 11: Mary Simich, How Does One Begin
March 18: Randall King, Shot Glass
March 18: Geneviève Racette, Satellite
March 18: The Jason Lee McKinney Band, One Last Thing
March 18: Steve Dawson, Gone, Long Gone
March 18: The Edgar Loudermilk Band, The Dark Side of Lonesome
March 25: Kevin Devine, Nothing's Real, So Nothing's Wrong
March 25: Ian Noe, River Fools & Mountain Saints
March 25: Hannah Bethel, Until The Sun Comes Back Around (EP)
March 25: Maren Morris, Humble Quest
March 25: Jason Erie, Tiny Fires
March 25: The Po' Ramblin' Boys, Never Slow Down
March 25: Crash Taylor, Retired Outlaw
March 25: Darden Smith, Western Skies
March 25: The Wilder Blue, The Wilder Blue
March 25: William Clark Green, Baker Hotel
March 25: Erin Kinsey, 40 East
March 25: Anderson East, M.W.N.D. / F.A.M.E.
April
April 1: Paul Cauthen, Country Coming Down
April 1: Elliah Heifetz, First Generation American
April 1: Thomas Rhett, Where We Started
April 1: Erisy Watt, Eyes Like the Ocean
April 8: Jack White, Fear of the Dawn
April 8: Good Looks, Bummer Year
April 8: Jack Broadbent, Ride
April 8: Roxi Copland, I Come From Crazy (EP)
April 8: Amy Speace, Tucson
April 8: Dillon Vanders, Wildfires
April 8: Cole Swindell, Stereotype
April 8: Caitlyn Smith, High
April 8: Roxi Copland, I Come From Crazy
April 13: Jessica Willis Fisher, Brand New Day
April 15: David Quinn, Country Fresh
April 15: Eric Paslay, Even If It Breaks Your Barefoot Friday Night
April 15: Alameda, Born Losers
April 15: Kurt Vile, (watch my moves)
April 22: Old Crow Medicine Show, Paint This Town
April 22: Jason Aldean, Macon, Georgia
April 22: Tenille Townes, Masquerades (EP)
April 22: Railroad Earth, All for the Song
April 22: Bonnie Raitt, Just Like That…
April 22: Charley Crockett, Lil G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley
April 29: Ron Pope, It's Gonna Be a Long Night (EP)
April 29: Corb Lund, Songs My Friends Wrote
April 29: William Beckmann, Faded Memories (EP)
April 29: Erika Lewis, A Walk Around the Sun
April 29: The Coffis Brothers, Turn My Radio Up
April 29: Eli “Paperboy” Reed, Down Every Road
April 29: Caroline Spence, True North
April 29: Miranda Lambert, Palomino
April 29: Willie Nelson, A Beautiful Time
May
May 5: Lisa Morales, El Amor No Es Cobarde
May 6: Ryan Sheridan, Americana
May 6: The Americans, Stand True
May 6: Brennen Leigh, Obsessed with the West
May 6: Timothy B. Schmit, Day By Day
May 6: Luke Winslow King, If These Walls Could Talk
May 6: Aaron Raitiere, Single Wide Dreamer
May 6: Sheryl Crow, Sheryl: Music From the Feature Documentary
May 6: Leyla McCalla, Breaking The Thermometer
May 13: Victor Mucho, Moonlight in Visby
May 13: Kamara Thomas, Tularosa: An American Dreamtime
May 13: Delbert McClinton, Outdated Emotion
May 20: Jo Schornikow, Altar
May 20: Grant-Lee Phillips, All That You Can Dream
May 20: Avi Kaplan, Floating on a Dream
May 20: Steve Earle & The Dukes, Jerry Jeff
May 20: Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak
May 20: Banditos, Right On
May 20: Laney Jones, Stories Up High
May 20: Wilco, Cruel Country
June
June 3: Eli Young Band, Love Talking
June 3: Mary Gauthier, Dark Enough To See The Stars
June 3: The Blue Dogs, Big Dreamers
June 3: Andrew Bird, Inside Problems
June 3: Angel Olsen, Big Time
June 3: Drive-By Truckers, Welcome 2 Club XIII
June 3: S.G. Goodman, Teeth Marks
June 3: Sophia Scott, One of These Days (EP)
June 3: Mary Gauthier, Dark Enough to See the Stars
June 10: Patty Griffin, Tape
June 10: Bill Anderson, As Far As I Can See: The Best Of
June 10: Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
June 10: Michaela Anne, Oh To Be That Free
June 10: Jillian Jacqueline, Honestly
June 10: American Aquarium, Chicamacomico
June 10: The Slocan Ramblers, Up the Hill and Through the Fog
June 10: Ray Fulcher, Spray Painted Line
June 17: Hank Williams Jr., Rich White Honky Blues
June 17: Aaron Watson, Unwanted Man
June 17: Coffey Anderson, Come On With It (EP)
June 17: Brett Eldredge, Songs About You
June 24: CAAMP, Lavender Days
June 24: Luke Combs, Growin' Up
June 24: Jimmie Allen, Tulip Drive
June 24: Lydia Luce, Garden Songs (EP)
July
July 1: Teddy & The Rough Riders, Teddy & The Rough Riders
July 8: Kimberly Kelly, I’ll Tell You What’s Gonna Happen
July 15: Arlo McKinley, This Mess We’re In
July 15: Tami Neilson, Kingmaker
July 15: Ty Herndon, Jacob
July 15: The Local Honeys, The Local Honeys
July 22: Jack White, Entering Heaven Alive
July 22: David Rosales, Revive
July 22: Nathan Kalish, Great Big Motel Bed in the Sky
July 22: John Moreland, Birds in the Ceiling
July 22: Joe Pug, Nation of Heat Revisited
July 29: Amanda Shires, Take It Like a Man
July 29: Josh Rouse, Going Places
July 29: Whiskey Myers, Tornillo
August
Aug. 5: Dylan Scott, Livin' My Best Life
Aug. 5: Various Artists, Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson
Aug. 5: John Calvin Abney, Tourist
Aug. 12: Steve Moakler, Make a Little Room
Aug. 12: Kelsey Waldon, No Regular Dog
Aug. 26: Marcus King, Young Blood
September
Sept. 9: Rocky Votolato, Wild Roots
Sept. 16: LeAnn Rimes, god's plan
October
TBA
November
TBA
December
TBA