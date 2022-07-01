New Year, New Music: 2022’s Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Album Releases

While readjusting to life amid a global pandemic, many artists have spent recent months in the studio readying new music. The 2022 new releases calendar is packed with albums from some of fans' favorite country, Americana, bluegrass and folk artists.

Brent Cobb, Greensky Bluegrass, Paul Cauthen, Dolly Parton, The Cactus Blossoms, Shovels & Rope and Hurray for the Riff Raff are among the artists who have already released incredible full-length records to be released in the new year.

Keep reading for a complete rundown of 2022's new country, Americana, bluegrass and folk album releases. This list will be updated as more albums and EPs are announced.

2022's New Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Albums

January

Jan. 14: The Lumineers, Brightside

Jan. 14: The Kernal, Listen to the Blood

Jan. 14: Punch Brothers, Hell on Church Street

Jan. 14: Noah Guthrie, Blue Wall

Jan. 14: Jamestown Revival, Young Man

Jan. 14: Jacob Bryant, Bar Stool Preacher

Jan. 14: Connor Smith, Didn't Go Too Far

Jan. 14: Eliza Gilkyson, Songs From the River Wind

Jan. 14: Drew & Ellie Holcomb, Coming Home: A Collection of Songs

Jan. 21: Brothers Osborne, Skeletons (Deluxe Edition)

Jan. 21: Walker Hayes, Country Stuff the Album

Jan. 21: Anna Ash, Sleeper

Jan. 21: Greensky Bluegrass, Stress Dreams

Jan. 21: Janis Ian, The Light at the End of the Line

Jan. 21: Texas Hill, Heaven Down Here

Jan. 21: Keb’ Mo’, Good to Be

Jan. 21: Aoife O'Donovan, Age of Apathy

Jan. 21: Tammy Rogers and Thomm Jutz, Surely Will Be Singing

Jan. 21: Goodnight, Texas, How Long Will It Take Them To Die

Jan. 21: The Whitmore Sisters, Ghost Stories

Jan. 21: John Mellencamp, Strictly a One-Eyed Jack

Jan. 28: Morgan Wade, Reckless (Deluxe Edition)

Jan. 28: Brent Cobb, And Now, Let’s Turn To Page…

Jan. 28: John Mayall, The Sun is Shining Down

Jan. 28: North Mississippi Allstars, Set Sail

Jan. 28: Rod + Rose, Rod + Rose

Jan. 28: Ryan Culwell, Run Like a Bull

Jan. 28: Maddie & Tae, Through the Madness Vol. 1

Jan. 28: Adam Shoenfeld, All the Birds Sing

Jan. 28: Grady Spencer & the Work, Wait

Jan. 28: Sad Daddy, Way Up in the Hills



February

Feb. 4: Erin Rae, Lighten Up

Feb. 4: B.J. Thomas, In Remembrance - Love Songs & Lost Treasures

Feb. 4: Sam Weber, Get Free

Feb. 4: Chris Castino & Chicken Wire, Fresh Pickles

Feb. 4: Mason Jennings, Real Heart

Feb. 4: Kristy Cox, Shades of Blue

Feb. 11: The Cactus Blossoms, One Day

Feb. 11: Big Thief, Ragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

Feb. 11: Sophie & the Broken Things, Delusions Of Grandeur

Feb. 11: Lynda Randle, Pilgrim Journey

Feb. 11: Priscilla Block, Welcome to the Block Party

Feb. 11: Amos Lee, Dreamland

Feb. 11: Allison Moorer, Wish for You

Feb. 18: Hurray for the Riff Raff, Life on Earth

Feb. 18: Shovels & Rope, Manticore

Feb. 18: Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Nightroamer

Feb. 18: The Del McCoury Band, Almost Proud

Feb. 18: The Pine Hearts, Lost Love Songs

Feb. 18: Eric Bolander, Can't Get There From Here

Feb. 18: Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado

Feb. 18: Steve Poltz, Stardust & Satellites

Feb. 18: George Birge, George Birge

Feb. 25: Yonder Mountain String Band, Get Yourself Outside

Feb. 25: Jamie McDell, Jamie McDell

Feb. 25: Jody Collins, Spellbound

Feb. 25: The HawtThorns, Tarot Cards and Shooting Stars

Feb. 25: Anne Elise Hastings, Unmasking a Confidence Trickster

Feb. 25: The Wooks, Flyin’ High

Feb. 25: David Ramirez, Rules and Regulations (EP)

Feb. 25: Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves, Hurricane Clarice



March

March 4: Jack Barksdale, Death of a Hummingbird

March 4: Brontë Fall, Winter (EP)

March 4: Allegra Krieger, Precious Thing

March 4: Erinn Peet Lukes, EPL

March 4: Jackie Bristow, Outsider

March 4: Suz Slezak, Our Wings May Be Featherless

March 7: Dolly Parton, Run, Rose, Run

March 11: Jeremy Ivey, Invisible Pictures

March 11: Ferris & Sylvester, Superhuman

March 11: Teddy Grossman, Soon Come

March 11: Lisa Morales, Rain in the Desert

March 11: Brad Armstrong, Heart Like A Sigil

March 11: Mary Simich, How Does One Begin

March 18: Randall King, Shot Glass

March 18: Geneviève Racette, Satellite

March 18: The Jason Lee McKinney Band, One Last Thing

March 18: Steve Dawson, Gone, Long Gone

March 18: The Edgar Loudermilk Band, The Dark Side of Lonesome

March 25: Kevin Devine, Nothing's Real, So Nothing's Wrong

March 25: Ian Noe, River Fools & Mountain Saints

March 25: Hannah Bethel, Until The Sun Comes Back Around (EP)

March 25: Maren Morris, Humble Quest

March 25: Jason Erie, Tiny Fires

March 25: The Po' Ramblin' Boys, Never Slow Down

March 25: Crash Taylor, Retired Outlaw

March 25: Darden Smith, Western Skies

March 25: The Wilder Blue, The Wilder Blue

March 25: William Clark Green, Baker Hotel

March 25: Erin Kinsey, 40 East

March 25: Anderson East, M.W.N.D. / F.A.M.E.



April

April 1: Paul Cauthen, Country Coming Down

April 1: Elliah Heifetz, First Generation American

April 1: Thomas Rhett, Where We Started

April 1: Erisy Watt, Eyes Like the Ocean

April 8: Jack White, Fear of the Dawn

April 8: Good Looks, Bummer Year

April 8: Jack Broadbent, Ride

April 8: Roxi Copland, I Come From Crazy (EP)

April 8: Amy Speace, Tucson

April 8: Dillon Vanders, Wildfires

April 8: Cole Swindell, Stereotype

April 8: Caitlyn Smith, High

April 8: Roxi Copland, I Come From Crazy

April 13: Jessica Willis Fisher, Brand New Day

April 15: David Quinn, Country Fresh

April 15: Eric Paslay, Even If It Breaks Your Barefoot Friday Night

April 15: Alameda, Born Losers

April 15: Kurt Vile, (watch my moves)

April 22: Old Crow Medicine Show, Paint This Town

April 22: Jason Aldean, Macon, Georgia

April 22: Tenille Townes, Masquerades (EP)

April 22: Railroad Earth, All for the Song

April 22: Bonnie Raitt, Just Like That…

April 22: Charley Crockett, Lil G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley

April 29: Ron Pope, It's Gonna Be a Long Night (EP)

April 29: Corb Lund, Songs My Friends Wrote

April 29: William Beckmann, Faded Memories (EP)

April 29: Erika Lewis, A Walk Around the Sun

April 29: The Coffis Brothers, Turn My Radio Up

April 29: Eli “Paperboy” Reed, Down Every Road

April 29: Caroline Spence, True North

April 29: Miranda Lambert, Palomino

April 29: Willie Nelson, A Beautiful Time



May

May 5: Lisa Morales, El Amor No Es Cobarde

May 6: Ryan Sheridan, Americana

May 6: The Americans, Stand True

May 6: Brennen Leigh, Obsessed with the West

May 6: Timothy B. Schmit, Day By Day

May 6: Luke Winslow King, If These Walls Could Talk

May 6: Aaron Raitiere, Single Wide Dreamer

May 6: Sheryl Crow, Sheryl: Music From the Feature Documentary

May 6: Leyla McCalla, Breaking The Thermometer

May 13: Victor Mucho, Moonlight in Visby

May 13: Kamara Thomas, Tularosa: An American Dreamtime

May 13: Delbert McClinton, Outdated Emotion

May 20: Jo Schornikow, Altar

May 20: Grant-Lee Phillips, All That You Can Dream

May 20: Avi Kaplan, Floating on a Dream

May 20: Steve Earle & The Dukes, Jerry Jeff

May 20: Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak

May 20: Banditos, Right On

May 20: Laney Jones, Stories Up High

May 20: Wilco, Cruel Country



June

June 3: Eli Young Band, Love Talking

June 3: Mary Gauthier, Dark Enough To See The Stars

June 3: The Blue Dogs, Big Dreamers

June 3: Andrew Bird, Inside Problems

June 3: Angel Olsen, Big Time

June 3: Drive-By Truckers, Welcome 2 Club XIII

June 3: S.G. Goodman, Teeth Marks

June 3: Sophia Scott, One of These Days (EP)

June 3: Mary Gauthier, Dark Enough to See the Stars

June 10: Patty Griffin, Tape

June 10: Bill Anderson, As Far As I Can See: The Best Of

June 10: Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones

June 10: Michaela Anne, Oh To Be That Free

June 10: Jillian Jacqueline, Honestly

June 10: American Aquarium, Chicamacomico

June 10: The Slocan Ramblers, Up the Hill and Through the Fog

June 10: Ray Fulcher, Spray Painted Line

June 17: Hank Williams Jr., Rich White Honky Blues

June 17: Aaron Watson, Unwanted Man

June 17: Coffey Anderson, Come On With It (EP)

June 17: Brett Eldredge, Songs About You

June 24: CAAMP, Lavender Days

June 24: Luke Combs, Growin' Up

June 24: Jimmie Allen, Tulip Drive

June 24: Lydia Luce, Garden Songs (EP)



July

July 1: Teddy & The Rough Riders, Teddy & The Rough Riders

July 8: Kimberly Kelly, I’ll Tell You What’s Gonna Happen

July 15: Arlo McKinley, This Mess We’re In

July 15: Tami Neilson, Kingmaker

July 15: Ty Herndon, Jacob

July 15: The Local Honeys, The Local Honeys

July 22: Jack White, Entering Heaven Alive

July 22: David Rosales, Revive

July 22: Nathan Kalish, Great Big Motel Bed in the Sky

July 22: John Moreland, Birds in the Ceiling

July 22: Joe Pug, Nation of Heat Revisited

July 29: Amanda Shires, Take It Like a Man

July 29: Josh Rouse, Going Places

July 29: Whiskey Myers, Tornillo



August

Aug. 5: Dylan Scott, Livin' My Best Life

Aug. 5: Various Artists, Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson

Aug. 5: John Calvin Abney, Tourist

Aug. 12: Steve Moakler, Make a Little Room

Aug. 12: Kelsey Waldon, No Regular Dog

Aug. 26: Marcus King, Young Blood

September

Sept. 9: Rocky Votolato, Wild Roots

Sept. 16: LeAnn Rimes, god's plan

October

TBA

November

TBA

December

TBA