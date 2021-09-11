Where Were You on 9/11? Country Stars Remember

It seems almost impossible that it's been 20 years since America was rocked by the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. That infamous day will be forever etched in Americans' minds as a day of tragedy, shock and grief.

In New York City, in Washington, DC, and on a small plot of land in Pennsylvania, nearly 3,000 people lost their lives -- but 9/11 was not just a day of tragedy. It was also a day on and after which Americans came together as one, to sacrifice their lives for one another, mourn with one another and care for one another. We remember the tragic loss, of course, but we should also remember all the brave men and women who stood up for our country.

Readers can look through the photo gallery below to read country stars' memories of September 11 -- where they were, what they did, how they remember that day years later:

WATCH: Top 5 Unforgettable Country Military Moments