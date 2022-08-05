When you want to slow dance with your significant other, what kind of music are you putting on? Probably a great country tune, right?

What about when you can't fall asleep at night? A good dose of nighttime medicine will probably do that trick. According to a recent poll, the right country song might work just as well.

The poll ranked these 10 country tunes as most likely to put you to sleep. You might be shocked to see who made the list not once but twice.

1. "Girl Crush" - Little Big Town

2. "Burning House" - Cam

3. "Better Together" - Luke Combs

4. "Mercy" - Brett Young

5. "Blue Ain't Your Color" - Keith Urban

6. "One Man Band" - Old Dominion

7. "Rumor" - Lee Brice

8. "Somebody's Problem" - Morgan Wallen

9. "Written In The Sand" - Old Dominion

10. "Beautiful Crazy" - Luke Combs

If you were looking for a good playlist to listen to at bedtime, you are officially covered.

It was a little surprising to see that Luke Combs made the list twice. But it doesn't matter if it's putting you to sleep or serving as a great slow dance tune, the man can't write a bad song.

Are there any other country songs that you think belong on this list?