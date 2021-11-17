Is Morgan Wallen Adding a Second Concert Date at the Lafayette CAJUNDOME? Here’s What We Know

Morgan Wallen is the hottest ticket in Lafayette right now.

After he announced his Dangerous Tour on Monday, Morgan Wallen fans in Lafayette were excited to see the CAJUNDOME on the country star's list of tour stops in 2022. Since the announcement, presale tickets for the April 23 date in Lafayette have been selling out in a matter of minutes. Tomorrow, CAJUNDOME Insiders will have their shot at tickets and on Friday, general on-sale will begin.

Based on how insanely fast tickets have been moving (not to mention the buzz surrounding this show) tickets are expected to sell out just as quickly, if not faster than previous offerings for this show.

I don't even work at a country radio station and my inbox has been flooded with requests for any type of assistance in getting tickets for fans of Morgan Wallen. For comparison, the last time I saw this type of excitement for a CAJUNDOME concert was when Garth did that epic run of five shows back in the summer of 2017.

This brings me to the next question that I've been bombarded with: Is Morgan Wallen going to open up a second show for Lafayette at the CAJUNDOME?

While I can't give you a definite answer, I can definitely point out a few key things that show us it's very possible.

First, let's start with the fact that Wallen is already adding second dates on this upcoming Dangerous Tour.

Not only has he added second and third dates for the upcoming Dangerous Tour, but Wallen has also added second dates for sold-out shows in the past. As a matter of fact, he's playing one in a couple of weeks.

Oh, and he's done it overseas too.

If you look at Wallen's current tour schedule, he's got a sizeable gap between his Lafayette tour stop (April 23) and his next date in Green Bay (April 28). If the second show that he's added in Nashville is any indicator, then he's definitely playing with the same amount of downtime between dates to make it happen.

For what it's worth, there are plenty of runs on this tour where Wallen is playing three nights back to back in different cities, so he's more than capable of pulling off double duty in Lafayette if need be.

“The Dangerous Tour” Dates:

Feb. 3, 2022 — Evansville, IN — Ford Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

Feb. 4, 2022 — Charleston, WV — Charleston Coliseum — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

Feb. 5, 2022 — Allentown, PA — PPL Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

Feb. 9, 2022 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

Feb. 24, 2022 — Columbia, SC — Colonial Life Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

Feb. 25, 2022 — Savannah, GA — Enmarket Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

Feb. 26, 2022 — Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

March 3, 2022 — Biloxi, MS — Mississippi Coast Coliseum — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

March 4, 2022 — Bossier City, LA — Brookshire Grocery Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

March 5, 2022 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

March 10, 2022 — Sioux Falls, SD — Denny Sanford PREMIER Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

March 11, 2022 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

March 12, 2022 — Grand Forks, ND — Alerus Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

March 17, 2022 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

April 21, 2022 — Corpus Christi, TX — American Bank Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

April 22, 2022 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

April 23, 2022 — Lafayette, LA — CAJUNDOME — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

April 28, 2022 — Green Bay, WI — Resch Center — TBD and Larry Fleet*

April 29, 2022 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena — TBD and Larry Fleet*

April 30, 2022 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center — TBD and Larry Fleet*

May 12, 2022 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet^

May 13, 2022 — Rapid City, SD — Summit Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

May 14, 2022 — Billings, MT — First Interstate Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

June 2, 2022 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion — HARDY^

June 3, 2022 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek — HARDY^

June 4, 2022 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live — HARDY^

June 16, 2022 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center — HARDY^

June 23, 2022 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion — HARDY^

June 24, 2022 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion — HARDY^

June 25, 2022 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater — HARDY^

July 7, 2022 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center — HARDY^

July 8, 2022 — Syracuse, NY — St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview — HARDY^

July 21, 2022 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake — HARDY^

July 30, 2022 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater — TBD^

Aug. 5, 2022 — Atlanta, GA — Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood — HARDY^

Aug. 11, 2022 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center — HARDY^

Aug. 12, 2022 — Hartford, CT — XFINITY Theatre — HARDY^

Aug. 25, 2022 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena — HARDY^

Aug. 26, 2022 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP — HARDY^

Aug. 27, 2022 — St Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre — HARDY^

Sept. 7, 2022 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater — HARDY^

Sept. 9, 2022 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center — HARDY^

Sept. 10, 2022 — West Valley City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre — HARDY^

Sept. 15, 2022 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre — HARDY^

Sept. 16, 2022 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre — HARDY^

Sept. 17, 2022 — Wheatland, CA — Toyota Amphitheatre — HARDY^

Sept. 24, 2022 — Los Angeles, CA — STAPLES Center — HARDY^

Last, but not least, the CAJUNDOME wants it. Our sources tell us that the CAJUNDOME is more than willing to accommodate a second show if Wallen and his team are willing to give it to them.

If these tweets are any indicator, the fans in Lafayette and south Louisiana are more than willing to support a second show as well.

For now, Morgan Wallen fans will try their hand at tickets for the April 23 date, but if you can't get your hands on any, keep your fingers crossed for a second date to open up.

For now, we wait.