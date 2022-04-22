Morgan Wallen Concert at the Cajundome — What You Need to Know Before You Go

It's nearly game time! Or, The Dangerous Tour, starring Morgan Wallen, making a stop at the Cajundome on Saturday night.

We're all excited to see one of the hottest acts in country music in our backyard. But there are a few things you should know before you fancy up (or mullet up) and make your way to the Cajundome.

Here are some things you should know before you go.

TIMES TO NOTE

5:00 pm - The Table Room opens. That's the bar inside the Cajundome where you can enjoy a drink or two before the show.

6:00 pm - Lobby doors open.

7:00 pm - Show time. Larry Fleet kicks the show off followed by Hardy then Morgan Wallen.

NEW BAG POLICY

Clutch or small purse only With or without strap May not exceed 6.5" x 4.5" x 1" Bag does not have to be clear

No other bag types permitted for this show per tour restrictions.

PARKING

Free parking at Cajun Field.

Fans should utilize the pedestrian tunnel to access the Cajundome from Cajun Field.

Parking passes and limited handicap accessible parking available at Gate 12 Administrative Lot (enter via Reinhardt Drive).

Drop-offs and Ride Share (Uber/Lyft) are encouraged. Drop off at Gate 12 or at the Cajun Field Pedestrian Tunnel entrance.

MOBILE ENTRY TICKETS

Download and log into the Ticketmaster app.

View your tickets.

Save to your wallet on your phone.

Have your tickets pulled up and ready to scan before you reach the ticket scanner.

COVID ENTRY POLICIES

Face masks are NOT REQUIRED at this time.

Fans are NOT REQUIRED to show proof of vaccination or negative test at this time.

Cajundome encourages fans to practice proper handwashing practices and maintain 6-foot social distancing when possible in common or lobby areas.