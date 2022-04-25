Crowley Native Receives Special Gift From Morgan Wallen

It’s no secret that the talk of the town is Morgan Wallen’s sold-out show Saturday night at the Cajundome. However, there’s one 6-year-old who had an extra special night and went home with a big smile on her face.

Sweet Miss Rosie Doucet of Crowley was surprised by her parents with not only tickets to see Wallen but pit tickets to watch the show up close. Rosie’s dad, Tony Doucet, said that she had no idea where they were going until they pulled into the Cajundome parking lot.

Mary Doucet

Rosie was ready for the show in her cowgirl hat and boots. What I don’t think she was ready for was a surprise from Morgan Wallen. Mary Doucet, Rosie's Mom, posted a TikTok video of her little girl's night of concert fun and it's one of the cutest videos I've seen in a while.

Dad Tony made sure Rosie was at the very front of the pit when Wallen sang “Flower Shops” by Earnest (Wallen is a special guest on and co-wrote the song) where he had a bouquet of flowers on his mic stand. At the end of the song, he handed the bouquet to a member of the audience. That lucky lady was none other than Rosie!

Mary Doucet/Morgan Wallen Dangerous Tour

What's more, another concertgoer, Ashley Alden, was also in the pit Saturday and captured the special moment between Wallen and Rosie from another angle. She didn't know who Rosie was, but Alden was determined to get her video to Mary and she did! It's the TikTok we didn't know we needed (insert all of the feels here).

This was definitely a night that Rosie and her parents will remember for a long time. Morgan Wallen's Dangerous Tour was one for the books here in Lafayette and we hope he makes a pass through again soon.