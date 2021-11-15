Morgan Wallen Bringing ‘The Dangerous Tour’ to Cajundome on April 23

One of the hottest acts in country music is coming to Lafayette as Morgan Wallen is bringing his "The Dangerous Tour" to the Cajundome on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Joining Morgan on the bill will be openers Hardy and Larry Fleet.

Tickets for this show will go on sale this Friday, November 19 at 10:00 am through MorganWallen.com and the Cajundome Box Office.

Live Nation

28-year-old Wallen first enjoyed success on Season 6 of The Voice back in 2014. He was eliminated during the playoffs.

Later, he would sign to Big Loud Records and released his debut single "The Way I Talk" in 2016. His second single, "Up Down," from his debut If I Know Me album, would become his first #1.

The train has been hard to stop since, with hits like "Whiskey Glasses," "Chasin' You," "More Than My Hometown," and his latest "Sand in My Boots."

Wallen's second and current effort Dangerous: The Double Album, was released in January 2021, shot straight to #1 on most of the album charts, and has been a fan favorite ever since.

This will actually be Morgan Wallen's third appearance in Lafayette.

In 2019, he headlined our very first Holiday Hangover Show as he co-starred with Granger Smith. Then in March 2020 (right before the pandemic shut everything down), he opened up for Jason Aldean at the Cajundome.