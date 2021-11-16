No, Tickets for Morgan Wallen’s Cajundome Concert are Not $2,000

The country-music loving concert-going good people of the Acadiana area have been in a frenzy of excitement over the last 24 hours after learning that Morgan Wallen is coming to town.

Morgan is bringing "The Dangerous Tour" to the Cajundome on Saturday, April 23, 2022, along with openers Hardy and Larry Fleet.

Now, tickets don't officially go on sale to the general public until Friday, November 19 at 10:00 am through MorganWallen.com and the Cajundome Box Office.

There are several "pre-sales" going on starting Tuesday through Thursday.

If you've been to any big arena show lately, you know that ticket prices have gotten quite pricey these days. Sometimes you file things under the category, "it is what it is."

By the same token, if it's too expensive for you and you don't feel like it's worth it, you are more than welcome to not buy a ticket. Maybe if that happened more, we may see ticket prices go down.

But please don't "poo-poo" on the high ticket prices when you're not looking at the right prices. I've seen this happen on social media multiple times over the last 24 hours. People are posting the prices for the Morgan Wallen Cajundome show from re-sell or third-party sites.

Y'all, tickets for Morgan Wallen are not $2,000! (And I don't even know how sites can list tickets for sale that aren't on sale yet!!)

Here is a couple of screenshots I took from these re-sell sites.

Stub Hub

Vivid Seats

According to the Cajundome, prices for the concert are as follows:

$161.50

$141.00

$120.25

$99.75

$68.75

The above ticket prices do include taxes and fees when bought at the Cajundome Box Office. Additional convenience fees apply to Ticketmaster purchases. However, keep in mind that select aisle seats could be higher in price by $10-$15.

With regards to buying tickets on the secondary market, Cajundome Marketing Casey White says to beware.

"Scams are more likely to occur when folks buy on third-party sites (people sell the same ticket to multiple people, etc.)," says White.

So there you go, buy at your own risk. Hopefully, you can get the regular "sticker price" on these hot tickets when they go on sale.

Or, maybe just be listening to your favorite country radio station for the free ones.