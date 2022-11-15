Disney World Increases Ticket Prices Right Before the Holidays

Planning on taking a trip to the happiest place in the world? Well, you may want to check the ticket prices.

That’s right because tickets to Disney World are increasing.

Disney announced on Tuesday that new prices will go into effect on December 8, 2022.

Ticket prices will vary by park and demand, however, it is important to note that Magic Kingdom will be the most expensive park to visit after these price increases go into effect.

Here are what the new prices for the one-day, one-park tickets will look like:

Animal Kingdom: $109 – $159 (no increase)

Hollywood Studios: $124 – $179

EPCOT: $114 – $179

Magic Kingdom: $124 – $189

It should be noted that the most expensive ticket which is $189 is only during the nine days during the Christmas and New Year’s Eve holidays.

“We are also making planning easier with new one-day tickets that automatically include a guest’s theme park reservation and continue to provide a wide range of options to visit throughout the year, including our lowest priced ticket of $109 which has not changed in more than four years,” said a Disney spokesperson.

This will be the second time this year that Disney has raised prices this year.

A Disney spokesperson said that this is driven by continued strong demand and significant investment across the company's theme parks in recent years.

Disney also paused the sale of some select annual passes before the holidays. Those select annual prices are below:

Incredi-Pass: $1399 (was $1299)

Sorcerer: $969 (was $899)

Pirate: $749 (was $699)

Pixie: $399 (no change)

It should also be known that Disney's park hopper, which is an add-on feature that allows the ticketholder to visit more than one park a day, will also increase their prices as well.

